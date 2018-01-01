Sign up for email updates from Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority
Get Updates
Search
close X
Sign up to receive Fair updates!
Sign Up
Search Website
Search
Attractions
Oklahoma Stage
Entertainment & Special Events >
Daily Attractions
Featured Attractions >
Miss Tulsa State Fair Pageant
Picking & Fiddling Championships
International Beer Garden
Bud Light Tailgate Tent
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Stage
Wine Gardens
Culinary Stage
Pinot Patio
Cantina
Mobile Tours & Experiences
Livestock Events
Trough Talk
Rides >
Single Day Ride Wristband FAQ
Midway Express Access FAQ
Music
Educational Attractions & Programs >
Oklahoma's Largest Classroom >
Plan Your Trip
Registration: Fees & Forms
Just For Kids Adventure
Summer Reading Program
Disney On Ice
Red Dirt Rodeo
Entertainment Submissions
Competitions
Livestock & Horse Shows >
General Information
Livestock Exhibitor Handbook
Livestock Show Entries
Junior Livestock Nominations
Horse Exhibitor Handbook
Horse Show Entries
Exhibitor Updates
Junior Livestock Auction >
Donate
How It Works
Junior Livestock Auction FAQ
2017 Champions & Buyers
Special Events >
Golf Tournament
2018 Scholarship Recipients
Competitive Exhibits >
General Information
Adult Entries
Junior Entries
Forms
Contests
Oklahoma State Picking & Fiddling Championships >
Registration Information
Photo Gallery
Fiddle Songs
Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show
General Info
Dizzy's Deals & Savings
Ticket Information >
Mega Ride Pass
Ticket Office FAQ
Hours of Operation
Guest Services
Directions & Parking
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact Us
About Us
RV Park
Policies
Vision Tulsa Updates
Sponsors
Employment & Volunteer
Souvenir Shop
Maps
Facility Maps
Home
>
Attractions
>
Oklahoma Stage
of
CONCERTS ARE FREE WITH PAID GATE ADMISSION
of
Colt Ford
9/27
Buy VIP Tix
Easton Corbin
9/28
Buy VIP Tix
Black Stone Cherry
9/29
Buy VIP Tix
Granger Smith
9/30
Buy VIP Tix
Casting Crowns & I Am They
10/1
Buy VIP Tix
Austin Mahone
10/2
Buy VIP Tix
Roots & Boots
Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin & Sammy Kershaw
10/3
Buy VIP Tix
Seether
10/4
Buy VIP Tix
112
10/5
Buy VIP Tix
Everclear
10/6
Buy VIP Tix
Branjae
10/7
QUICK LINKS
CONTACT US
4145 East 21st Street
,
Tulsa, OK 74114
918-744-1113
Contact >
SELECT LANGUAGE
Sign In
Copyright ©2018, Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
Back to
Top
< Back
X